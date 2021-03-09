Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $212.71 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,160,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 976,403 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.12% of Exxon Mobil worth $212,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after buying an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 696.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,764,000 after buying an additional 2,116,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $75,029,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $60.57. 1,533,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,577,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $256.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $61.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

