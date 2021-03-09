Fayez Sarofim & Co Lowers Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 990,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Kemper were worth $76,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMPR. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of KMPR stock traded up $1.89 on Monday, reaching $80.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.04.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. Research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

