Fayez Sarofim & Co Purchases 43,862 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,964 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 43,862 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.07% of Adobe worth $173,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 45.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,952 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Adobe by 4.8% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 2,533.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $437.55. The company had a trading volume of 65,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,288. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $209.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $474.64 and its 200 day moving average is $481.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

