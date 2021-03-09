FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Insider Timothy L. Johnson Sells 10,583 Shares

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1,127.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. Truist increased their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

