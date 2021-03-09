FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,906 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in FedEx by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,971 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $24,137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in FedEx by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $258.46. 50,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.08 and a 200 day moving average of $258.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

