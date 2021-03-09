Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,682,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,429,881 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.20% of Schwab 1000 ETF worth $287,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab 1000 ETF by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab 1000 ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Get Schwab 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. Schwab 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $39.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.