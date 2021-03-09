First Ascent Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.4% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,315,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,226,000 after purchasing an additional 159,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,417,000 after purchasing an additional 131,917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.14. 12,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

