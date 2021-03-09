First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $48.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

