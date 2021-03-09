First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Truist lifted their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,953 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

