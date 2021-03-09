First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $8.89 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,717 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $55.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $55.26. The firm has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

