First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,383 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

MetLife stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

