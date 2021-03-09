First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 292 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 110,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,815 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 47,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $308.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

