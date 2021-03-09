First Horizon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after acquiring an additional 861,033 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,756.4% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 479,424 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,993,000 after purchasing an additional 387,047 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after buying an additional 339,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,741,000 after buying an additional 277,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.47. 3,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,802. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.51.

