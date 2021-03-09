First Horizon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Horizon Corp lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,719 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.0% of First Horizon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.15. 536,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,757,471. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $190.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

