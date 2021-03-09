First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of First Solar from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.41.

First Solar stock opened at $71.45 on Monday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.56.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 164.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

