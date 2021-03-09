Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have commented on FPRX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,185.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,505,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FPRX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $37.68. 416,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,187. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

