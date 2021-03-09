Flow (Dapper Labs) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $40.73 Million (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market capitalization of $473.95 million and $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be purchased for $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00056087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.84 or 0.00796318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00065416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

FLOW is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

