Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,460. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.71%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

