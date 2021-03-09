ForTube (FOR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.77 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. ForTube has a market capitalization of $23.40 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube token can currently be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ForTube has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00057314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.00790794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00064912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

