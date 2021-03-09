Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $28,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $2,254,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.36.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $109.47 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.