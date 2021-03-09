Frazier Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,501,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,000. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.2% of Frazier Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLACU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,496,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,557,000.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.95. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

