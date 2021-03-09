Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.01. 26,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,038. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

