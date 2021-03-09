Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeline Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.80.

FRLN opened at $14.49 on Monday. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,572,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,093,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

