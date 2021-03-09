freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €24.00 by Warburg Research

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.15 ($24.88).

FNTN opened at €19.74 ($23.22) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.51. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

