FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to report sales of $150.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.33 million to $150.80 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $179.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $610.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.49 million to $614.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $636.22 million, with estimates ranging from $632.88 million to $639.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.73. 16,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,391. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

