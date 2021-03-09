FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 20.7%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price rose 20.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.23. Approximately 38,853,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 45,668,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

FCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

