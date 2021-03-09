Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%.

NASDAQ:FLL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 973,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,108. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $219.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Union Gaming Research initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

