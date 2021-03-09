FY2020 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) Decreased by Desjardins

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$249.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$233.00 to C$239.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$237.91.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$224.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$225.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$213.98. The firm has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.05. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$125.01 and a 52 week high of C$245.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit