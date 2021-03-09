FY2020 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) Decreased by Desjardins

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$249.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$233.00 to C$239.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$237.91.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$224.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$225.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$213.98. The firm has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.05. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$125.01 and a 52 week high of C$245.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

