FY2021 EPS Estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) Cut by Raymond James

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) – Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Raymond James also issued estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

30429 has a 1 year low of C$5.93 and a 1 year high of C$7.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Earnings History and Estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT)

