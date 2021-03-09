FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Decreased by Desjardins

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.77. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$124.75.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$123.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$107.78. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$67.52 and a twelve month high of C$123.69.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,260.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.