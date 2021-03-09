G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Trading Up 11.2%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s share price traded up 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $22.31. 1,617,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,773,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $936.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rajesh Malik sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $180,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $388,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,484 shares of company stock worth $2,549,482. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 97,354 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4,437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 234,045 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

