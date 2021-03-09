Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 28 Per Share

Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Gamesys Group’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GYS traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,446 ($18.89). The company had a trading volume of 412,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,738. Gamesys Group has a twelve month low of GBX 482.50 ($6.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,460 ($19.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,345.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,200.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price target on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,442 ($18.84).

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

