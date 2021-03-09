GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

