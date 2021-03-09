Gemini Dollar (GUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.07 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $118.26 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00057012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.21 or 0.00801749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00067597 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00031391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00041462 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

GUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 118,259,339 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

