Georgetown University Takes Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Georgetown University purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. American Tower comprises about 1.1% of Georgetown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in American Tower by 574.9% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,606,000 after purchasing an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Tower by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,110,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,784,000 after purchasing an additional 589,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.16. 29,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.06. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

