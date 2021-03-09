Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 207.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,804 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for 6.5% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,992 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Global Payments stock opened at $198.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

