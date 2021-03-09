Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) (LON:GPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.84

Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) (LON:GPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.84 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 93.60 ($1.22), with a volume of 37658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.80 ($1.24).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

