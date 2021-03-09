Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 30,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 69.5% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 110,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

