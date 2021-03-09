Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 30,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
About Goodrich Petroleum
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.
