GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:GPTGF opened at $3.75 on Friday. GPT Group has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.49.
About GPT Group
