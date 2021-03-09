GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GPTGF opened at $3.75 on Friday. GPT Group has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.49.

About GPT Group

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit