GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 273,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $2,657,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,576,731 shares of company stock worth $220,048,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 21.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in GrafTech International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrafTech International (EAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.