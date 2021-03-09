Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) VP Lindsay E. Gray Sells 449 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $15,836.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GO opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $22,048,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

