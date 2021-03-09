Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $411.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $10.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.44%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $171,160.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $596,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 35.3% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 145,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 37,815 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Comments


