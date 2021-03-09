Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HOFV stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, Director Stuart Lichter purchased 10,813,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $15,139,283.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,579.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,888,774 shares of company stock worth $15,323,034. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

