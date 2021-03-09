Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Trading Up 11.6%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares were up 11.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 449,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 433,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hallador Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.76% of Hallador Energy worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

