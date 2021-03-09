Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 37,459 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,459 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $91,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170,784 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,401,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $10.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $260.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.88.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $6,083,801. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

