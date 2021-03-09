Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $176,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,349,621 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $7.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,100.74. 28,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,417. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,985.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,737.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

