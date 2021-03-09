Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,448 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up 0.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.79% of Albemarle worth $124,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 19.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 9.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,248. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.48.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.