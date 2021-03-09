Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $73.09 Million Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $73,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,741,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,695,000 after purchasing an additional 327,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,205,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $892,901.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,448 shares of company stock worth $6,129,875. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPIC traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.01. 28,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

