Harbor Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,502,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 54,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.14. 2,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,705. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.96.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

