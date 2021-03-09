Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15,784.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,732,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 54.1% in the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 456,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,729,000 after acquiring an additional 160,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ:LBRDA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.42. 268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.60 and its 200-day moving average is $147.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $162.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.